Beating Usha was a big moment: Dhanalakshmi

By | Published: 12:24 am 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: For cricketers taking the wicket of legendary Sachin Tendulkar or playing alongside are considered one of the big moments. In women athletics in India, beating a legend like PT Usha or being part of the relay team was a big fan moment. For Hyderabad’s GV Dhanalakshmi, she lived a dream when she beat Usha in the trials and was part of the relay team that won a silver medal in the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima.

“It was indeed a huge fan moment when I came third beating the great Usha to the fourth place in the Delhi trials. She is a legend in Indian athletics. I always dreamt of running with her and that also materialised when Shinny Wilson, Saramma, Usha and I clinched the silver medal in the 4x400m relay,’’ said 50-year-old Dhanalakshmi, who is a superintendent in GST.

She in the process became the first woman from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to win a medal in athletics in Asian Games. “I could also fulfill my coach Sri Hari’s dream.’’

Born in a family of sportspersons, father G Veerabhadra Rao was an athlete and volleyball player. He was an inspiration to his three sons and two daughters who took to some sport or other. But Dhanalakshmi was the best of the lot. Dabbling in all sports in KV Golconda 1, she took part in all disciplines but her love affair with athletics began in Nizam College. In the very first meet, she won the 100m event against all odds in 1989. That stunned Sri Hari, who was timing her run. ”Seeing my performance, Hari sir recognized my talent. In the inter-college meet, I again won the 100m event. Hari sir then advised me to pursue my career in athletics. He told me to come to RRC grounds. Although I was residing in Golconda, I had to travel all the way to RRC. My journey to athletics began.’’

However, there was a brief halt before resuming after one year. She won laurels with canvas shoes. That convinced Hari that Dhanalakshmi had the potential to win medals for India. “I won the 100, 200 and 400 metres in the State meet in Nellore. In fact, Hari sir said that I had the ability to shine in 400 metres although I was bit apprehensive. In the end, his words came true and I could qualify for the Nationals. There was no looking back.’’

Dhanalakshmi cruised to second place in 400 metres in the Nationals. “I was now all geared up for 1990 Beijing Asian Games trials. I came fifth and I was confident I would be in the relay squad. To my surprise the selectors picked an experienced runner. It hurt me but my coach said I should strive for better results. I worked very hard for the next four years.’’

She began to make big strides as she defeated her idol Usha and Ashwini Nachappa. “I came third in selection trials beating Usha and in another trials, I beat Ashwini Nachappa. It made big headlines in the newspapers.’’

The Hyderabad athlete got the opportunity to run with Usha and Shiny Wilson in Hiroshima. “I always admired Usha, particularly her preparation to any games. She was my idol. I was so thrilled when I won the silver with her.’’

In the Asian Track and field meets, she won gold in 1991 in Kuala Lumpur and a silver in 1993 in Manila. “That was the best phase of my career,’’ said Dhanalakshmi, who is married to Nagaraj. An injury shattered her dream to run in 1992 Olympics although she had qualified. “It was one of the biggest disappointments.’’

Although she tried her hand in cricket after retiring from athletics, her journey was halted as she had to go to Singapore after marriage.