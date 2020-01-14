Beautiful showcase of dying art forms at Shilparamam

By | Published: 8:22 pm

A festive atmosphere greeted the visitors to Shilparamam Arts Crafts & Cultural Society in Madhapur which saw a lot of festivities and celebrations for Makara Sankranti. Starting with Haridasulu, Gangireddula Vinyasalu, Budabukkalu, Jangama Devarulu, and Pittaladora to Kommadasarulu, Sodhi kalakarulu who have been attracting the visitors right from the morning.

Families that dropped by at the venue were seen clicking selfies with artistes and getting themselves acquainted with various dying art forms.

California-based artiste Sharanya’s Bharatanatyam presentation, besides performance on ‘Gobbilla paatalu‘ and a pot dance by disciples of Musunuri Indira enthralled the audience. The other attractions included a folk dance by South Central Zone Cultural Centre Nagpur, and a Gussadi dance by Sri Vaikuntham and group from Adilabad.

