Beautiful sights sans the sounds

Published: 7:21 pm

A city which throbs with energy and is ‘alive’ at any time of the day, after Mumbai, is Hyderabad. Night or day, the city is always teeming with people — strolling, zipping past in their swanky vehicles, shopping, returning home after a late-night show, biting into a snack at a roadside bandi in the wee hours.

No wonder the roads never seem to be devoid of people. However, the past two weeks show a different picture as the world braces itself to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The long, unwinding, well lit-up roads are empty, dark and deserted but are still a thing of joy to behold.

