‘Beautiful’ to hit screens on Dec 6

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Starring Parth Suri and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles, upcoming romantic comedy titled Beautiful will hit screens on December 6. As the makers have already announced that the movie is an ode to Bollywood blockbuster Rangeela the characters Parth and Naina will be reprising the roles of Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar respectively.

Directed by Agasthya Manju of Lakshmi’s NTR fame, the movie has created quite a buzz when the first glimpse was released a month ago.

Music is being rendered by Ravi Shankar while KK Binojee penned the dialogues for it. The low-budget, Mumbai-based product tells the story of how a poor youngster, a mechanic by profession, falls in love with a poor aspiring female actor. And how the youngster cope with the heartbreak after she deserts him after attaining celebrity status.

Produced by T Naresh Kumar, T Sridhar and presented by T Anjaiah, Beautiful is written and directed by Manju.

