Beautify your gardens and landscape

By | Published: 10:14 pm

A three-day 15th International Flora Expo and 14th International Landscape and Gardening Expo commenced on Friday to display high-quality planting material for best quality plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables.

The twin expos with concurrent participation of Agrex India aim to put modern technology directly at the doorsteps of progressive farmers of south India.

The theme of the expo is “Go for Fresh, Ban Artificial and Plastic Flowers”. Holland, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, New Zealand, Israel, Portugal and other countries displayed leading plant material and greenhouse industry suppliers.

To encourage new-generation florists and floral artistes, “National Floral Design Championship” became a major attraction for trade visitors and different agriculture institutes were invited for live workshops and training programmes.

