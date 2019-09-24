Beautifying Kothacheruvu

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Kriti Social Initiatives, Ananda Foundation and Udayan Care organised the Kothacheruvu lake clean-up in Shaikpet on September 22. They’ve undertaken a year-long lake clean-up drive of the Kothacheruvu lake and this was the 13th week of the initiative.

To mark the completion of three months of the clean-up drive and bring wider community participation as well as the involvement of the GHMC, the teams organised a run in association with the Hyderabad Runners Society. In this, around 120 runners participated.

Along with them, volunteers from the three NGOs and students from two schools (SLN School and Jiya Techno School) participated in the event. The run was followed by a clean-up drive of the area around Kothacheruvu in Shaikpet in which all the participants physically picked up non-biodegradable waste in the area abutting the lake. Everyone worked together for a couple of hours picking up over 500 kilograms of non-biodegradable garbage.

Thanking the Shaikpet corporator Rashed Farazuddin, the media and the Hyderabad Runners Society for extending his support to this project, the NGOs requested all the citizens to come forward to help them every Sunday between 8 am and 10 am to help in this ecological endeavour.