Beauty benefits of rice water

Sometimes the best solution is the simplest one, and that definitely applies to rice water

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 4:00 pm

Women in Greece, the Middle East, and Asia have used rice water as a hair treatment for centuries. Like many other kitchen shelf ingredients, rice can also be used for beauty care.

From ancient times, when cosmetics weren’t available, such natural ingredients were used for beauty care. Rice water is rich in vitamins and minerals that actually help the skin. It also contains allantoin and antioxidants, which have many healing and soothing properties.

In order to use rice water, you can boil the rice and collect the water when you drain the rice. You can store the left-over rice water in an airtight container for up to a week in refrigerator.

Alternatively, you can soak rice grains in water for about half-an-hour. Then strain it with a sieve. You can press some of the grains while straining. Finally, refrigerate the rice water and then use. To make fermented rice water, follow the above method and instead of refrigerating the water, leave it in a jar at room temperature for two-three days till the container starts to have a sour smell and then store the fermented rice water in refrigerator. Always, dilute with plain water before using.

Rice water is said to soothe and heal the skin in cases of dermatitis and such skin conditions. Bathing the affected skin with rice water is said to control the condition. The starch in rice water is said to soothe the skin in conditions like eruptions, acne eczema. Dip a clean washcloth into the rice water and then apply it over the affected area for a few minutes. Allow the skin to dry on its own. It also helps to tighten the pores and refine the skin. Rice water may be applied on the face with cotton wool and then massaged for a few minutes to revitalise the skin. Rice water’s astringent effect helps reduce oiliness and prevents pimples and acne.

It helps to delay the visible signs of ageing, and helps the skin look youthful and radiant. You can mix one teaspoon of rice water with a few drops of coconut oil and massage it into your skin on the face and neck for an anti-ageing treatment. Jojoba oil and rosehip seed oil are also great choices for ageing skin.

After washing the hair, apply rice water over the hair from roots to end. Massage it gently into the hair and scalp in a circular motion for 15 minutes and wash off with plenty of plain water. It not only conditions the hair but also adds shine. You can add a little essential oil of your choice to give your homemade rice water a pleasant aroma. Apply rice water to your hair along with a few drops of essential oil. Leave on for 5 minutes and wash with fresh plain water. This rinse routine can be done once or twice a week for strong and healthy hair.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .