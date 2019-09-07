Beauty between two cities

By | Published: 12:30 am 8:40 pm

Raghuvamsh Chavali, a Senior Quality Engineer from Hyderabad, is a passionate photographer, enthusiastic traveller and a nature lover.

He travelled all over India, besides countries like the Maldives, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. He likes to capture landscapes, wildlife, birds, people, streets and macro using a wide range of photography equipment. This beautiful view of Railay Beach enroute from Krabi to Ao Nang was captured while on a ferry ride, during his visit to Thailand, using his Nikon D610 with 18-55 mm lens.

