Beauty of the tusker in fibreglass

By | Published: 11:02 pm 6:28 pm

For an artist, the inspiration for a painting can come from anywhere, it can be from his surroundings, life and even animals. It was the case with artist B Nagesh Goud who decided to create an entire series around the elephant after seeing Sita, the youngest elephant at Nehru Zoological Park in the city.

“If you look at mythological stories, the elephant is often cited as a divine animal and it is indirectly represented by Lord Ganesha. After seeing the 36-year-old Sita in the zoo, I decided to create an entire series called ‘Gaja’ around it,” says Nagesh Goud.

Creating 25 fibreglass sculptures, he distributed them to 25 artists from the city, among the likes of Aelay Laxman, Anjani Reddy, A Rajeshwwar Rao, B Srinivas Reddy, Chippa Sudhakar, Fawad Tamkanat, Kavita Deuskar, K Laxma Goud to name a few.

With each artistic style being diverse from the other, the imagery ranges from the idiosyncratic, schematic patterns of fabric collage, polarities of countryside and commotion of the urbanisation, and physiognomies of women bedecked with flowers.

“The ‘Gaja’ series is a 10-year long dream which has finally come true. I have invested lot of time and effort into it. We are already getting lot of enquiries about the sculptures. Part of the sale proceedings will be sent for the maintenance of Sita at the zoo,” adds Nagesh Goud.

The exhibition Gaja will be open to the public from January 24 to 27 at State Art Gallery from 11 am to 7 pm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter