Beauty with a pinch of salt

The idea of using salts actually came from the ancient times when people bathed in mineral springs or hot springs for health benefits. Now, of course, they are packaged and available as bath additives along with other ingredients.

Salts that are generally used for the skin are crystals of the normal salt we use (sodium chloride), epsom salts, bicarbonate of soda (baking soda), borax, etc. Sea salt is a powerhouse when it comes to skincare. It is laden with minerals, including magnesium, calcium, sodium, and potassium and is a potent beauty ingredient which can balance, protect, and restore your body and skin.

Glowing skin

Mix one teaspoon sea salt with half a cup of warm water. Using a cotton ball, apply this solution on your entire face except the area surrounding your eyes. Apply this once a week to get supple and clean skin. It can be used to reduce facial oiliness.

Facial exfoliator

Mix together olive oil and salt in equal quantity and massage the mixture into your face and wash with lukewarm water. While in the shower, simply rub crushed sea salt all over to remove dead skin and improve circulation. This will even work on your scalp to help remove pesky dandruff, too.

Balancing mask

Mix two teaspoons sea salt with four teaspoons unfiltered honey to create a paste. Apply evenly to clean, dry skin, avoiding the eye area. Let it stand for 10 to 15 minutes. Before rinsing, soak a washcloth in very warm water, and gently wring it out. Lay the warm washcloth on your face for 30 seconds. Use your fingers to gently exfoliate in a circular motion while rinsing your skin thoroughly with tepid water.

Whiten teeth

It helps remove stains from your teeth and make them whiter.

Add salt to baking soda in equal amount and scrub it on your teeth with a clean toothbrush. Brush your teeth daily with this powder to remove plaque and brighten and shine your teeth.

Body scrub

Mix quarter cup of sea salt with half a cup of olive oil. Massage your arms, legs, feet and face gently with this mix to get rid of the dead skin in the most natural way

Brighten nails

Mix of one teaspoon each of salt, baking soda, and lemon juice and mix together with half a cup of warm water. Now, soak your nails in this mixture for about 10 to 15 minutes followed by gentle scrubbing with a soft brush. This process will remove dust from your nails and will make them softer as well as brighter.