Become Dronacharya of sports

Remember Tite or Joachim Low, the coaches of the national football teams of Brazil and Germany, shouting hoarse from the sideline, as their players fumble? Or how R Madhavan’s Coach, Adi turns Madhi into a champion boxer in ‘Saala Khadoos’, or how Shah Rukh Khan’s Coach Kabir Khan turns a fractious lot of girls into a champion hockey side in ‘Chak De India’? The coach is king.

That of a coach, or of a mentor, is no easy job. They shape up the life of their students, and leave an everlasting impression.

Now, do you know that there are national level institutes that offer sports coaching as a subject?

Before going to the institutes, let’s check out what else you need to become a coach. While a degree or academic qualification in physical education will be the biggest asset, you also need a lot of other essential skills, like good communication skills, analytical skills, and yes, loads of patience and a never-give-up attitude. Expertise in one game will be like choosing a specialty, as MBBS students do and later go on to become specialty doctors.

Organisational skills, stamina, physical fitness, leadership qualities, and yes, thorough knowledge of the sports scenario in the country will be strengths if you are looking at making a full time career out of sports. If you are a player who has made a mark in the game, then getting a coaching job is no big task. However, for those who are looking at the other way, to pursue a career, a diploma in sports coaching could go a great way.

A successful coach can often land jobs with national clubs, champion schools. Starting off as a mentor, progressing to becoming an assistant coach and finally a head coach is the usual path.

As for the institutes where you can get coached to become a coach, Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Punjab is a well-known one (nsnis.org), while Tripura and Punjab universities are known for their B. Phy. Ed degrees. The Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences has a graduate course offered under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India while the University of Delhi offers a PG course. The Sports Authority of India too offers coaching programmes. Find more details on www.sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.

nic.in.

