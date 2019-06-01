Become stakeholders in governance: KCR tells people

By | Published: 4:42 pm 5:53 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday conveyed his greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the State Formation Day on June 2. After successfully completing five years of unparalleled progress, the State will now be entering the sixth year with a string of achievements behind it, and the promise of exciting days and years ahead.

Conveying his best wishes, the Chief Minister expressed happiness that Telangana State, which came into existence after a hard-fought but peaceful people’s movement never seen before in the annals of the country’s history, has made rapid strides in all spheres of development, besides becoming the torch-bearer for many innovative programmes for other States to emulate.

Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that in the past five years, the State had laid a firm foundation for achieving the goal of Golden Telangana and made significant progress in this regard. In this context, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to become stakeholders and extend their help to the government in its efforts to ensure transparent governance and extend better services to the people with commitment and dedication.

He exuded confidence that the Telangana society, which has real-time experience of achieving its goals unitedly, will once again prove its mettle, and with the same zeal will achieve its goals, realise its aims and objectives. The Chief Minister also paid rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana State.

