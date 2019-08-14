Bedi, Pondy CM extend Independence day greetings

By | Published: 3:01 pm

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy extended greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the eve of 73rd Independence Day.

In her message, the former IPS officer said, “over the years our country has become stronger, self sufficient and better integrated, thanks to the statesmanship of our leaders and the untiring toil of the people.”

Bedi also wished the people “all the best” on the occasion of the 58th De Jure Transfer Day of Puducherry on August 16.

“Let us resolve to dedicate ourselves to make Puducherry greener, cleaner, water rich,healthy and prosperous,” she said.

The Chief Minister in his message on the eve of the Independence Day said, “no space should be available for forces trying to cause a wedge among the people.

We should identify the forces inclined to divide and rule and everyone should take a pledge to keep divisive forces at bay.”

He also wanted young children to be “taught the sacrifices the freedom fighters had made for the liberation of the country from foreign yoke.”

Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Members of Parliament from Puducherry were among those who greeted the people on the eve of the Independence Day.