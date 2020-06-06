Beedi worker comes to help migrants in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Nizamabad: The lockdown period and the associated crises including the marathon walking home by migrant workers of other States have moved this woman so much that she cooked food for the over 60 days and served food to the migrant workers walking home. This heart-warming story is reported from Perkit area in this district.

The woman, Dhammai Lakshmi is a beedi worker hailing from Armoor town. When she heard about the problems of migrant labor, she felt pity and after seeing them go without food, she decided to cook and serve food for them. She encouraged her son Naresh, who runs ‘Dilse’ Food Bank along with his firends in Armoor to supply food to needy persons free of cost.

When she made it clear that she would not mind cooking for migrant labours, Naresh and his friends bought rice, vegetables, eggs and other groceries to cook and serve food to them.

In the lockdown period Dilse food bank team served food to nearly 500 to 600 migrant labor every day, in morning and evening on NH-44 at Perkit. Dhammai Lakshmi cooked food for the food bank team for nearly 60 days and cooked food in the morning 300 persons and evening also 300 people, without feeling bored.

Lakshmi said she was distraught after witnessing the problems of migrant labor and felt that they were her own children, and decided to cook food for them till they reached their own places. She said that they took donations in the form of rice, vegetables, groceries, drinking water and money from some people and cooked food.

She said in this entire 60 days program her son Naresh and his friends co-operated with her to cook food and serve it to migrant labor and she feels happy to serve them, “because they are our own brothers and sisters, if we serve others, God would serve us in the near future”.

Naresh, expressed gratitude to his mother and friends for helping in cooking food and serving. he thanked the donors who gave money and groceries to run food camp. He said that their Dilse food bank team feels proud to serve society, because migrant labor is also our brothers and sisters.

