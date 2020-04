Been there, done that and now bored!

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Sitting at home since mid-March due to the lockdown, almost all of India is bored. Bollywood stars, who need to be in the limelight for the sake of their image, are perhaps more than just bored.

By now, they have cooked, cleaned, baked, learned music, played with pets, done shayari and done their workouts to stay in the social media spotlight a zillion times over. All of them, it is obvious, are itching to return to the film set, and be back in the world of lights, camera and action.

Nushrat Bharucha shared a video of her workout on Instagram and expressed that she is missing working out with her trainer. Sidharth Malhotra is missing stepping out of his home amid the lockdown. He shared on Instagram: “Remember when we used to be able to just open the door and go out? Yeah, I’m thinking about that right now!”

Sonakshi Sinha is missing doing makeup! Sharing a beautiful black-and-white throwback still on Instagram, where she can be seen flaunting smokey eye makeup, the actor wrote: “Portrait by @rahuljhangiani #throwback (lockdown day 23: accha toh yeh hota hai makeup??)”

Sharing an old photo of her from an outdoor shoot, Sonam Kapoor tweeted: “I miss shoots.”

Bidita Bag compares the lockdown situation where we are all confined to homes with our family members as a reality show, and is eager to perform a “task” as we often watch happeninbg on such shows.

Sharing a meme featuring Alia Bhatt, with the words “mujhe task chahiye” written on it, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assign her a task. The actor captioned the meme: “Modiji please”.

Randeep Hooda is missing riding his horse under the blue sky and watching the evening sun. Recently, on National Pet Day, Hooda tweeted a throwback horse-riding snapshot. “Missing Cupa, blue skies and evening sun!” the actor captioned. With the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown being extended to May 3, B-Towners will surely miss their favourite activities for another couple of weeks.