Beer to cost  Rs 30  more in Telangana

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Beer will cost Rs 30 more per bottle in Telangana from Wednesday.

According to sources in the Excise and Prohibition department the government has decided to hike the price of beer for all brands by Rs 30. Following are the rates of enhancement for other categories of liquor.

Liquor other than beer is classified into four categories: Ordinary, Medium, Premium and Scotch. For each category the hike is as follows:

Ordinary category : 90 ml/180 ml size – Rs 10; 375 ml size – Rs 20; and 750 ml size – Rs 40

Medium category : 90 ml/180 ml size – Rs 20; 375 ml size – Rs 40;and 750 ml size – Rs 80

Premium category: 90 ml/180 ml size – Rs 30; 375 ml size – Rs 60; and 750 ml size – Rs 120

Scotch category: 90 ml/180 ml size –Rs 40; 375 ml size – Rs 80; and 750 mls size – Rs 160

The officials were asked to “sell all the stock available in A4 shops as per verification report submitted and remit the difference amount in the Government treasury…” The officials were further directed to not open shops whose verification is not completed so far. These shops should be opened after completion of verification of stocks, it was disclosed

