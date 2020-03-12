Beethovan may win in Chennai

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 11:17 pm

Chennai: The J. Sebastian-trained Beethovan looks set to win the March Handicap Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses 3-years-old only and the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

Selections:

1. Be My Glory 1, Shelomi 2, Sabihaa 3

2. Free Flow 1, Break The Silence 2, Jagathi 3

3. Royal Currency 1, Baller 2, Wakanda 3

4. Priceless Ruler 1, Oscars Thunder 2, Star Twist 3

5. Beethovan 1, Majestic Wind 2, Katahdin 3

6. Beforethedawn 1, Rhiannan 2, Queen Of Gibraltar 3

7. Haran 1, In To The Light 2, Exquisite Star 3

Day’s Best: Royal Currency.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.