Beethovan may win in Chennai

Chennai: The J. Sebastian-trained Beethovan looks set to win the March Handicap Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses 3-years-old only and the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.
Selections:
1. Be My Glory 1, Shelomi 2, Sabihaa 3
2. Free Flow 1, Break The Silence 2, Jagathi 3
3. Royal Currency 1, Baller 2, Wakanda 3
4. Priceless Ruler 1, Oscars Thunder 2, Star Twist 3
5. Beethovan 1, Majestic Wind 2, Katahdin 3
6. Beforethedawn 1, Rhiannan 2, Queen Of Gibraltar 3
7. Haran 1, In To The Light 2, Exquisite Star 3
Day’s Best: Royal Currency.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.