Befach bullish on water softening solution

Hyderabad: For Uday Nadiwade and Rajesh Saraf, two engineers who founded Befach 4X Private Limited, calcium deposits coming with bore water meant a problem to be solved and a new business opportunity.

The duo wanted to approach the calcination problem differently. And so they did not attempt to remove the calcium and magnesium salts from hard water. Instead, they attacked the point that causes calcium salts to stick around.

“Presence of calcium and other salts in the water is not an issue. The stickiness is. It is responsible for calcium layers getting deposited,” says,” says Nadiwade.

The company launched D’Cal, a solution that removes the stickiness in the water, last year. D’Cal looks like a water filter candle. The exterior yellow container is made of virgin plastic. Inside this, is a complex product made of nine ingredients. Its use is simple — just drop it in the water tank. The chemicals inside the tube leach into the water at a gradual pace and render the hard water bereft of stickiness. As a result, calcium and magnesium salts do not get deposited.

“D’Cal needs no maintenance and there is no need for regeneration (like replacing the filter). There is also no wastage of water. In conventional electrical softeners, about 30 per cent of the water is not usable due to the high content of salts,” says Naidwade.

Each tube, costing about Rs 2,700, will be enough to filter 3 lakh litre or run for about 10 to 12 months. The unit stays at the bottom of the tank and floats as a compound in it exhausts. Typically, a 1,500-litre capacity tank will need one unit of D’Cal.

The units are assembled at its factory near Kapra on city outskirts. Currently, it has a capacity to make 3,000 units a month and that will be increased soon to 10,000 units a month. It has 5,500-plus customers. The product is available on its portal dcal.co.in and Amazon.

The company is also developing a portable reverse osmosis unit to fit into a two-compartment bottle. “The price of bottled water is Rs 20. The water cost could be just 50 paise. Rest all goes for transport, packaging, labels and branding. With the portable RO, we can provide similar quality water at 20 paise a litre,” he says.

Besides, it has diabetic rice, and is also working on half-cooked chapatis, which will hit the market soon. These are targeted at curry points, hotels, food joints, fast food centres.

