Beggar carries wife’s body for three kilometres to crematorium in Kamareddy

When her husband Swamy appealed to auto drivers to take his wife’s dead body to the crematorium, they refused to carry the dead body due to corona fear.

Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, a beggar was forced to carry his wife’s dead body on his shoulder for nearly three kilometres to perform final rites after auto drivers refused to take the body, at Kamareddy district headquarters. Nagalakshmi and Swamy of Kamareddy town earned livelihood seeking alms from people at the Kamareddy railway station. On Sunday midnight, Nagalakshmi died on the railway station premises. When her husband Swamy appealed to auto drivers to take his wife’s dead body to the crematorium, they refused to carry the dead body due to corona fear.

Hence, Swamy took his wife’s dead body on his shoulders and walked for nearly three kilometres from the railway station to the crematorium. Railway employees and some others who witnessed this scene donated money for performing the final rights.