Beggar mafias on prowl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Beggar mafias, which control begging groups in the city, are now targeting children living on the streets to kidnap them and force them into begging. In the recent past, the police rescued four children from such gangs or individuals who kidnapped these children. The cases were reported in Chaderghat, Bowenpally, Saifabad and Falaknuma.

In Chaderghat, Bowenpally and Saifabad, the parents of the children who were kidnapped were beggars and earned their livelihood by seeking alms at public places. The children were, however, not into begging. In the Falaknuma case, the kidnapper was a beggar and took away a child while the child’s parent was busy in a hospital. In all four cases, police identified the culprits and rescued the children.

In the Saifabad case, the police arrested four persons, including two women, and rescued a child who was kidnapped from the AC Guards area. All the four arrested were beggars themselves. “The four planned to take the child along with them for begging, hoping that people would give more alms out of sympathy for the child,” S Krishnaiah, Sub-inspector (Saifabad) said.

S Raghavendra, Inspector, Task Force (South) said in certain cases, the kidnappers were of the impression that the parents would not approach the police and even if they did, that the police would not show interest in helping them as they were beggars. “We attend to all complaints seriously. Soon after the incident, a case was booked by the local police and our people tracked down the kidnappers,” the Inspector said.

The Task Force had recently rescued a child kidnapped from near a hospital in Falaknuma. In June, the Bowenpally police rescued a child kidnapped from near her mother in a bus-stand who was seeking alms. The kidnapper allegedly offered the woman Rs 50 to get snacks for the child and took away the child. The child was rescued by the Ramayanpet police after being tipped off by the Hyderabad City Police.

In May, the Chaderghat police along with the Task Force (East) rescued a child who was kidnapped while his mother, a beggar, was asleep on the pavement. The kidnapper was caught and the child was rescued from Kalapather.

