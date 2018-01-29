Begging: a well organized network

By | Published: 12:23 am 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: From the act of merely seeking alms, begging in the city has apparently turned into a well organised professional system. The City Police has recently found that powerful gangs are targeting orphans and physically challenged women and other poverty-ridden vulnerable people and ‘recruiting’ them to work for them. Many of these recruits were from the Northern States, and were posted at different junctions in the city on a daily wage basis.

The situation has now prompted the police to launch special teams to track these gangs. Recently, two youngsters, aged around 17 years and found seeking alms, were lifted from Afzalgunj and handed over to the authorities of Central Prison in Chanchalguda as part of the ongoing rehabilitation programme. During verification of their antecedents, the two revealed they were working for a gang. The Prison authorities then alerted the Afzalgunj police.

“It seems to be a huge network operating from and based in different areas across the city. It was suspected to have been there for a long time, but was confirmed now only after some beggars lifted recently told us about it,” said an official from the Central Prison, Cherlapally adding that of the 2,700-odd beggars rehabilitated until now, about 25 per cent were working for these gangs. Cherlapally currently accommodates 60 female beggars including children. Some of the beggars were also sent to shelter homes run by Non-Government Organisations.

Sources said the modus operandi of these gangs seem to target vulnerable women, orphans, specially-abled people and children from remote villages and city outskirts. “The gangs seemed to operate with the support and help of some people with vested interest. Their activities are noticed during late nights,” a Prisons official said. These gangs were procuring people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi for seeking alms in Hyderabad. This was because they would be new to the city and would not understand the local language.

“They are brought here with offers of daily wages of Rs 100 or Rs 200 and positioned at various junctions to seek alms. The gangs take away the collection amount from them every day in the evening or night. Women with kids are more sought after,” said a senior official from the Central Prison, Chanchalguda which currently homes 172 male beggars in its Ananda Ashram. “We formed ‘Shadow Party’ teams who are on the job of tracing these gangs. Recently, the gangs managed to escape just before we reached them. Efforts are on to nab them soon,” an official with the Afzalgunj police said.

Police said, these gangs mostly select slums and beggar camps to function. Places like the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, surroundings of Musi River, Nayapul Bridge, Secunderabad Railway Station and other bus terminals and markets areas.