Begin 2020 with fresh mindset

To hope is human nature, and right from the very second clock ticks 12 on January 1 midnight, we anticipate a positive change, we hope the fresh year to be better than the previous one, and we step into the New Year with aspirations. But to make those aspirations turn into reality, one has to adopt strict resolutions.

After all, the aspired change can only be brought by change within, by doing something new. Especially for students, January signals the beginning of an important period as they should brace themselves for a slew of academic and competitive examinations that are being scheduled from March to May.

To come out with flying colours, students should begin their new calendar year with a fresh frame of mind set by prioritising their tasks, making realistic resolutions, and adopting them in letter and spirit.

Amul Sargoad, a student preparing for competitive exams, says, “Students needs to engage, discuss, read, and analyse on issues. I trade this as a good new year resolution option.”

For a competitive exam aspirant this point should top their agenda as engaging and discussing can not only make their subject knowledge wide but also helpful in cracking interviews.

Mrudhula Pampati, a student pursuing MBA, says, “Procrastination is the biggest enemy for any student. And New Year is the right time to make a resolution to finish assignments on time and to be updated with syllabus going on in the class.” Finishing assignments on time not only reduces burden at the end of the semester but also leaves an ample time to start preparing for examinations well in advance.

