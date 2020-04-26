Begumpet airport gets busy with Covid service

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Even as the city lies silent, courtesy the first-of-its-kind lockdown, there is a flurry of activity at the Begumpet airport these days with the movement of helicopters, air ambulances and aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

While the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad is operating relief and evacuation flights to take foreigners to their countries, the Begumpet airport is playing a key role in shifting patients from the city to their native places.

A patient was already shifted to his native place in Indore on Wednesday in an air ambulance while arrangements were made to airlift one more patient to Bhopal on Thursday. The body of a person was shifted to Kolkata from the city in an air ambulance a week ago.

Choppers regularly used by the government are also being operated from Begumpet along with chartered flights of VIPs and politicians. The IAF is utilising the airport for training its cadets. Cadets go for a sortie from the airport as part of their training in the IAF.

Airport Director C Pattabhi said they were taking necessary precautionary measures while operating services. “We are allowing air ambulances from the airport after getting clearances from the Health and Police departments for shifting a patient or a body,” he said.

A few chartered flights were also allowed to land at the airport to enable politicians and VIPs to reach the city and attend to their work quickly. “We are collecting normal user charges for utilising the facilities at the airport,” he said.

After commercial air operations were shifted to the RGIA in March 2008, the Begumpet airport was closed. Since then it was mainly used for attending to emergency services during any disaster like floods to transport food and other relief material to affected areas. International aviation events too are held at the airport, with the latest being Wings India, the biennial three-day civil aviation business exhibition and air show that was held in mid-March.

In August 2018, around 100 tonnes of ‘Balamrutham’, a supplementary nutrition especially manufactured for children, was airlifted from Begumpet to Kerala to feed children during floods. Relief material was dispatched from Begumpet during the floods in Chennai in 2015 as well, officials added.

