Begumpet Metro Station closed; Traffic chaos in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:30 am 11:01 am

Hyderabad: Metro commuters were in a rude shock when Hyderabad Metro officials closed the Begumpet Metro station early on Monday morning citing security reasons. The station was later reopened for normal services.

Many commuters, especially employees heading to their workplaces faced inconvenience following the move. Notices of “Begumpet station closed due to security reasons. Trains will not stop there” greeted commuters earlier.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited NVS Reddy said security was beefed up and that instructions were issued to the officials to open the station immediately.

Meanwhile protests by opposition parties in connection with the ongoing RTC strike have thrown the morning traffic in the city, especially from Greenlands towards Secunderabad, into chaos. The Hyderabad Traffic Police tweeted that there was slow movement of traffic from St.Johns Rotary, YMCA, SBH, CTO, Rasoolpura, PNT, Chikoti Garden towards Begumpet flyover.

