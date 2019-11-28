Begumpet murder: Two detained for quizzing

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police detained two persons for questioning in connection with the murder of a painter Mohammed Rasheed, reported at Rasoolpura on Tuesday night.

Rasheed, a painter from Rasoolpura, was stabbed to death by a group of persons at Sri Lanka Basthi in Begumpet. The police said there was a dispute between Rasheed and another person, who is also a painter, over some contract related to painting works.

“We are investigating the case. As of now, it appears to be a case of rivalry between two groups of painters,” said the Begumpet police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .