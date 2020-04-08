Behold the beauty of Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:58 pm

The usual buzz of a happening Hyderabad is dissipated. As the global coronavirus pandemic scare spread its tentacles, a lockdown has ended up forcing everyone indoors. Sans the bustle, quietude has descended over the city and the empty streets of Hyderabad have a different picture to present. But not all is dreary and dull.

The buildings are as stately and majestic as they are – be it the iconic Charminar or the State Legislative – and the skyscrapers in the new city as tall and imposing as they can get. The wide, empty, long-winding roads – be it the outer ring road or the PVNR expressway which usually are crowded with swanky cars zipping away – tell a different story though.

And for front line workers like police personnel, neither life not activities have ceased as captured in the drone footage showing Hyderabad’s empty roads. While remaining indoors, denizens caught a glimpse of their dearest city in a whole new perspective, thanks to Dulam Satyanarayana, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, and his team, whose footage is going viral on social media.

Satyanarayana, along with his team of five members, worked relentlessly for almost three days to shoot easy-on-the-eye roads, bluer skies, stunning historic spots and monuments of the city of pearls in the course of lockdown.

Talking about the experience while shooting, Satyanarayana, who worked as a director for this project, says, “I work regularly with Government of Telangana for various departments. I’ve been asked by the government, especially Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Aravind Kumar to plan something on the ongoing lockdown in the city.

We started working on it without further ado. It took us two-and-a-half days to complete the shoot and editing work was done overnight.” The team has managed to cover heritage structures and famous landmarks, busiest roads and flyovers and frontline workers like the police department and Disaster Response Force (DRF) which has been working day and night. Initially, the team also planned to include healthcare providers like doctors and nurses in their video but eventually dropped the idea due to restrictions.

“The excitement surely existed while capturing the city from a whole new perspective. But then, our focus was completely on getting that one particular shot with a proper view which is also technically right. The response we are getting is ultimate. We feel happy that our hard work is getting acknowledged widely,” he adds.

The ultimate message the video gives is that our Hyderabad has resistance power. It overcame some deadly diseases like the plague in the past. “Hyderabad can wait for you; you have to sit tight for a while in order to bring back our city to life over again. It is just a momentary break,” says Satyanarayana, who is planning a documentary on front line warriors amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The team:

Produced by: Government of Telangana

Concept & Director: Dulam Satyanarayana

Cinematographer: Vijay Bhaskar Saddala

Production: Dulam Sandeep

Additional camera: Azahar Shaik

Editor: Rajashekar Reddy Bandi

