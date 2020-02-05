Behold the era of robotics

By | Published: 12:07 am 8:06 pm

The robotics revolution is no longer restricted to our big screens. You can now see them in real life too. And there are a few robots which are already in Hyderabad. Balaji Viswanathan, CEO of Invento Robotics is the man who is making waves through robotics.

Previously, living abroad, Viswanathan moved to India in 2016 as he believed in the concept of ‘Make In India’. Things turned around for them when they received a call from organisers of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES).

“We were asked to present a Robo. Although it was a challenging task, we made one within 54 days and presented it at GES,” says Viswanathan. The robo Mitra welcomed Ivanka Trump to India. Currently, a robot created by Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics is working at the co-working space iSprout in Hyderabad.

The robot which goes by the name of Sakhi at iSprout manages the visitor system at the facility. This is the first time a humanoid has been used for office purposes in Hyderabad. More recently, the robot Mitra also shared the stage with PV Sindhu, at the launch of Sunshine Orthobotics – a designated Global centre of excellence for Robot-assisted joint replacements.

Mitra runs on a propriety operating system. Its body is made of fiber glass and equipped with a touchscreen. Once charged, it can last up to 8–10 hours. The robot can interact using facial and speech recognition with contextual help and autonomous navigation. It is also designed to recognise speech in multiple languages.

“Very soon, we will be launching Spody, an AI-enabled shopping cart that can perform tasks such as greeting customers, help them navigate and show customer-related products and usage information based on what products they are exploring. It is designed, manufactured abroad,” signs off Balaji.

