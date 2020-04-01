Being deprived of toddy, tippler self-electrocutes in Kothur

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Allegedly depressed over not able to get toddy, a 35-year-old labourer reportedly committed suicide by self-electrocution in Kothur mandal of Ranga Reddy district on the city outskirts here on Monday.

Laxmaiah of Kodicherla village, who was addicted to toddy, could not source his daily supply of liquor due to the State-wide lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic.

“He was depressed since then and even after repeatedly failed in his efforts to get toddy. He was reported to have been visibly depressed over the unavailability of the alcoholic beverage and also showed withdrawal symptoms,” police said.

On Monday, while his family members were inside the house, Laxmaiah went out and committed suicide by catching the electricity transformer nearby. “He was found dead by the local residents,” police said. The Kothur police booked a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the CrPC and are investigating.

