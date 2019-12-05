Being fit keeps me ahead of competitors: Raashi Khanna

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Actor Raashi Khanna doesn’t like to become thin or skinny unless an on-screen character demands. Speaking to media persons ahead of her upcoming movie Venky Mama, the Delhi girl caught up with reporters on Thursday. The bubbly girl has shed some weight as she says a lot of effort went into it.

However, she says she doesn’t like to be thinner. “I worked on my diet and had regular workout sessions. As a female actor, I feel I need to be fit to keep myself ahead of others. I feel that I should give my best in every sphere. Even if I am chubby, I still get roles, but to explore more diverse roles, one should be fit,” she says.

It was in the movie Manam that Raashi happened to share screen space with actor Naga Chaitanya for just one day. “I thought I have to do a movie with Chay. He has a different image on-screen, an intense love story would be good. When I was offered the chance to act with both Chay and Venkatesh, I was all the more excited,” she says.

Raashi plays the role of Harika in Venky Mama. As an aspiring filmmaker, Harika comes to city from her town with a lot of aspiration, but gets stuck in a very different situation. “Second half will be emotionally moving while there is a lot of situational comedy in the first half.

I have many scenes with Venky sir as well. It worked out really well. His expressions are very unique. It’s a very funny part between me and Venky sir and Chay,” she adds. Raashi says she is a big fan of actor Venkatesh and she grew up watching movies of Telugu stars on television. “I used to watch his movies dubbed in Hindi on Set Max as a child.

Of course, I used to watch many top Telugu actors but Venky sir brings liveliness on the screen,” she shares. Since she has been simultaneously shooting for World Famous Lover and Prathiroju Pandage, Raashi could not do the dubbing for Venky Mama. Raashi has aspired to become a singer during her childhood days.

However, she could not pursue it. “My ambition was always singing but academics had taken priority later. When I was seven, I also did a singing course and attended competitions. Now, I am getting a chance to sing. Which song and what movie… will be revealed later,” she says.

