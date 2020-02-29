Being prudent on population

By | Published: 29th Feb 2020 12:10 am 11:38 pm

The first Parliament session of 2020, popularly known as the ‘Budget Session’ and also as the first session of ‘Transforming India’, saw introduction of a Bill, which if made an Act can really transform India, especially its rural areas.

Anil Desai, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Shiv Sena, introduced a private member’s Bill to insert Article 47A into the Constitution which reads: “The State shall promote small family norms by offering incentives in taxes, employment, education, etc, to its people who keep their family limited to two children and shall withdraw every concession from and deprive such incentives to those not adhering to small family norms, to keep the growing population under control.” Simply put, it states that no one shall have more than two children to be entitled to any incentive or concession from the government.

Population Explosion

Various stakeholders of the government are looking at viable options to check population explosion. BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging a decision of the Delhi High Court arguing that “the right to clean air, drinking water, health, peaceful sleep, shelter, livelihood and education guaranteed under Articles 21 and 21A of the Constitution could not be secured for all citizens without controlling the population”. The National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution, headed by Justice MN Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India, too had recommended on March 31, 2002, that Article 47A be inserted into the Constitution to control population explosion.

A private member’s Bill is introduced by any MP who is not a Minister. The last time such a Bill was passed by both the Houses was in 1970. It was the Supreme Court (Enlargement of Criminal Appellate Jurisdiction) Bill, 1968. In the last 70 years, only 14 private member’s bills have become law. Both Union and State Legislatures are competent to enact laws in this regard under Entry 20-A in List III (Concurrent List) of the VII Schedule, which deals with population control and family planning. This provision was added through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment, 1976.

Earlier Judgment

To see whether this Bill satisfies the constitutional requirements, we have to refer to the judgment of the apex court in Javed v State of Haryana, (2003) where provisions of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, which disqualified a person having more than two living children from holding specified offices in Panchayats, were challenged as violative of Articles 14, 21 & 25 of the Constitution.

Firstly, on the point of Article 14, the SC rightly held that “persons having more than two living children are clearly distinguishable from persons having not more than two living children. The two constitute two different classes and the classification is founded on an intelligible differentia clearly distinguishing one from the other. One of the objects sought to be achieved by the legislation is popularizing the family welfare/family planning programme. The disqualification enacted by the provision seeks to achieve the objective by creating a disincentive. The classification does not suffer from any arbitrariness. The number of children, viz, two is based on legislative wisdom. It could have been more or less. The number is a matter of policy decision, which is not open to judicial scrutiny.”

Secondly, the argument that “the Article 21 of the Constitution should be allowed to stretch its span to its optimum so as to include the right to enjoy all the materialistic pleasures and to procreate as many children as one pleases” was refuted by the court holding that “the lofty ideals of social and economic justice, the advancement of the nation as a whole and the philosophy of distributive justice — economic, social and political cannot be given a go by in the name of undue stress on fundamental rights and individual liberty”.

Thirdly, the court again controverted the specious submission that “the personal law of Muslims permits performance of marriages with four women, obviously for the purpose of procreating children and any restriction thereon would be violative of right to freedom of religion enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution” by observing that “a bare reading of this Article deprives the submission of all its force, vigour and charm. The freedom is subject to public order, morality and health. So, the Article itself permits a legislation in the interest of social welfare and reform which are obviously part and parcel of public order, national morality and the collective health of the nation’s people”.

The court further went into the constitutional picturesque and held that “fundamental rights are not to be read in isolation. They have to be read along with the Chapter on Directive Principles of State Policy and the Fundamental Duties enshrined in Article 51A”.

Air India Case

Besides this authoritative judicial pronouncement, the menace of growing population was also judicially noticed and constitutional validity of legislative means to check the population was upheld in Air India Vs Nargesh Meerza (1981). Here, the SC found no fault with the rule, which would terminate the services of air hostesses on the third pregnancy with two existing children, and held the rule both salutary and reasonable on the ground that “when the entire world is faced with the problem of population explosion, it will not only be desirable but absolutely essential for every country to see that the family planning programme is not only whipped up but maintained at sufficient levels so as to meet the danger of over-population which, if not controlled, may lead to serious social and economic problems throughout the world.”

Having this judicial support to the two-child policy, one argument might possibly be advanced is that post Puttaswamy Judgment (2017), individual autonomy that forms part of privacy may be tinkered with if this Bill becomes law. The two limb answer to this is that no right is absolute, and so is privacy where restrictions under compelling state interests can be imposed. The compelling state interest is that as per the UN report (2019), India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country around 2027.

The disadvantages of population explosion include pressure on land, low per capita income, low per capita availability of essential articles, burden of unproductive consumers, unemployment and environmental degradation. If anyone chooses to have more children, s/he should pay a little price and that is of depriving herself/himself of all the incentives given by the government which is not at all unconstitutional in this transformative constitutional era. The argument of enjoying reproductive rights may not help the opponents of this Bill.

The only fly in the ointment of this two-child policy legislation could be increasing population of old people as has happened in China with its one-child policy, but again that could be nipped in the bud at the appropriate time.

(GB Reddy is Professor, University College of Law, Osmania University. Baglekar Akash Kumar is student at the College)

