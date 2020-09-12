Beirut port fire causes $15 million losses

Food products, oil, tires, beauty products, clothes, shoes, home appliances and electric equipment were destroyed by the fire at the port’s duty free warehouse on Thursday

Beirut: A major fire that broke out at the Port of Beirut earlier this week, which came more than a month after the facility was hit by two massive explosions, has led to losses worth $15 million.

Food products, oil, tires, beauty products, clothes, shoes, home appliances and electric equipment were destroyed by the fire at the port’s duty free warehouse on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Spokesperson of the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) Rona Halabi noted that a big part of the products which were to be distributed to poor families in Lebanon and Syria were destroyed in the blaze.

Beirut’s port is a vital facility used by the LRC to store products.

“We are working extensively to re-import products for needy families by using port of Tripoli or Beirut’s airport as an alternative,” Halabi said.

The fire broke out just over a month after the August 4 explosions in the port that claimed the lives of 190 people, injured thousands others and left as many as 300,000 homeless.

The explosions were caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonating at a warehouse in the port.

The cause of the fire is unclear and investigations are still ongoing.