Belated Boost

The initial tranches of the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package will no doubt serve as a balm to the bruised economy but the NDA government should not lose sight of the larger picture of structural reforms to put the country on the path of sustainable recovery. If the 1991 crisis triggered economic liberalisation and changed the course of the country, the pandemic-induced crisis provides an opportunity now to initiate the long-pending reforms pertaining to land, labour and taxation sectors in order to unleash the country’s full potential. The first instalment of the package, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was a big boost to small businesses as it was meant to ensure free flow of credit to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Despite accounting for 45% of the total manufacturing output, 40% of exports and 30% of the GDP, they remain at the bottom of the pyramid and have been bearing the brunt of the economic slowdown before the coronavirus pandemic dealt yet another massive blow. A Rs 3-lakh-crore credit will be provided to MSMEs as automatic collateral-free loans. However, the harsh reality is that banks are risk-averse today because of huge defaults and the fear of investigation agencies. They are not giving loans despite the liquidity being provided to them by the Reserve Bank of India and the fall in reverse repo rates. Boosting liquidity was the focus of the first dose of stimulus package, covering MSMEs, NBFCs and power utilities, while measures to boost the demand in the economy are still awaited.

After facing flak over its inept handling of the migrant crisis and poorly implemented lockdown strategy, the Centre has now unveiled relief measures, in its second instalment of the package, like free foodgrains to all migrants who don’t have ration cards for the next two months, affordable rental housing scheme and ration card portability. This may have come a bit late in the day as millions of migrants were forced to walk for miles to reach their homes, uncared for, tired and hungry. The lockdown and its aftermath have exposed the vulnerability of the migrant workforce and the absence of safety net for them. Though belated, the announcement of a special scheme to provide easy access to credit for street vendors is welcome. The Rs 5,000-crore credit facility scheme is expected to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors whose livelihoods were adversely impacted by the lockdown. The much-touted ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package will not yield the desired result if the Centre continues to ignore the States. It is the States which need to play a bigger role in monitoring and implementing the financial assistance for various vulnerable sections of society.

