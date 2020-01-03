Beleaguered Hyderabad eye elusive victory

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad have endured one of the worst starts to their season losing first three matches and they look for a turnaround in fortunes when they host equally struggling Kerala in the fourth round Ranji Trophy Group A and B match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal from Friday.

The Tanmay Agarwal-led side surrendered meekly in all the three matches so far. The fact that none of the matches went into the second session on fourth day proves the struggle in the camp. It was an eight-wicket loss to Gujarat to start the season, then an innings defeat to Punjab and a seven-wicket loss to Delhi in their previous matches. The batting woes were evident as they collapsed for 69 (against Delhi in the first innings) and 76 (against Punjab in second innings). Barring captain Tanmay Agarwal (219) and Kolla Sumanth (199) none of the batsmen are among runs. Opener P Akshath Reddy, middle-order batsmen B Sandeep and Himalay Agarwal are awfully out of form putting more pressure on the bowling unit.

The Mohammed Siraj-led bowling unit too hasn’t done much. Barring occasional outbursts, they were mostly unimpressive. Siraj (10) and left-arm spinner Mehedi Hasan (9) were the only two who looked like taking wickets. The other bowlers Ravi Kiran, CV Milind and left arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan have been disappointing although the first-named showed glimpses of old fire against Delhi. . The RA Swaroop-led selection committee has brought in all-rounder T Ravi Teja and middle-order batsman Mir Jaweed Ali to strengthen the batting department. Given his all-rounder abilities, Ravi Teja might get a nod straight away while it can’t be said the same for Jaweed. However, there are reports of Sandeep being hit by bug flu and is doubtful for Friday’s match.

Speaking on the eve of match, coach Arjun Yadav said that their batting unit needs to pull up their socks. “We have been struggling in the season with our batting. We haven’t scored many runs and that was because we didn’t have enough matches ahead of the season. We wanted our batsmen in good nick before the start of the season but they could not play many matches. And most of them have failed to convert their starts. Unless, we put on a good total around 450 on the board, our bowlers too can’t do much,” he said.

The visitors, on the other hand, are just a shade above the hosts. After taking first-innings lead against Delhi, they lost to Bengal and Gujarat. Their batting is mostly dependent on veteran batsman Robin Singh (218) and Sanju Samson (217) while captain Sachin Baby (185) has yet to hit the stride. They will miss the services of Samson owing to his national duty with India taking on Sri Lanka in the T20 series starting Sunday. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena (18 wickets from three matches) has been in prime form while the presence of pacers Basil Thampi and Warrier could pose a problem to the hosts’ batting unit.

Though Hyderabad are struggling, Kerala captain Baby is not ready to take the opposition lightly. “We have played them in the past and they are a very good side. We need to step up our batting. We didn’t do well in this department, including myself. With the overcast conditions, the toss is going to be crucial,” he added. With both teams hoping the turn their lady luck, it will be a battle of equals.

Azhar dons coaching role

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cricket Association president and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin donned the coach’s role on the eve of Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy match against Kerala. The wristy batsmen visited the Hyderabad team at the nets and gave batting tips to the players after watching them closely in the nets. He got down to the business by adjusting Himalay Agarwal’s footwork and then guided K Sumanth and T Ravi Teja regarding batting grip and ground strokes. He also told them to stay with the positive intent while batting.

