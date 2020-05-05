Bella Hadid ends feud with Selena Gomez? 

By | Published: 3:28 pm

Fans of Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez were pleasantly surprised after Bella started following Selena once again on Instagram. It looks like the Victoria’s Secret model has called a truce with the Look At Her Now singer.

Bella had unfollowed Selena back in 2017 after the latter started dating her ex-boyfriend and singer The Weeknd. The couple had even attended the 2017 Met Gala together and raised many eyebrows. It is known that Bella and The Weeknd have shared an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015 until now.

After Selena and The Weeknd broke up, Selena decided to end her feud with Bella and followed her on Instagram and even left a positive comment on the model’s post. However, Bella didn’t reciprocate the feelings and even deleted the post. Selena said “that sucks” when fans alerted her of what happened, but called Bella a “wonderful person”.