Bellampalli brothers making waves

Engineers Kodideti Solomon Jones and his elder brother Daniel Kamalakar develop apps such as ‘Lovely Smart Home’ and Local Online that are helping handymen, artisans and the general public particularly in Covid times

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:19 am

Mancherial: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has time and again emphasised on the rich talent pool that rural Telangana boasts of and the need to identify and nurture them.

Standing testimony to the Minister’s belief are two brothers, both MTech, in the coal mine town of Bellampalli in the district, who chose to follow the path of innovation rather than getting into well-paying jobs.

Kodideti Solomon Jones and his elder brother Daniel Kamalakar set up their own shop and developed apps that have been really working wonders particularly during these Covid times, helping handymen and artisans find jobs.

Their father Yesudas works as a technician in a private lab in the town. The brothers have emerged as role models for other youngsters in the town with their work which has won accolades from many quarters.

“We both established a company – Lovely Ideas – and an electronics outlet in 2018. We initially developed a chip-based application, Lovely Smart Home, through which one can operate electrical devices such as fans, lamps, television, air-conditioners, fridges and other appliances using mobile phones or voice commands from any part of the world. It is an affordable and easy-to-use application. Customers from several parts of Telangana have been buying our app,” Solomon and Kamalakar told Telangana Today.

Besides controlling electronic devices, users can save power bills up to Rs 3,000 per annum with the help of a chip which costs around Rs 16,000. The chip can be used to operate eight devices.

“The price is comparatively reasonable. We offer a discount on the price if we get bulk orders. It is compatible for homes that are not equipped with an inverter,” Solomon explained.

The duo said they later developed another android-application ‘Local Online,’ a first of its kind for buying groceries, eatables, medicines, meat and fruits by roping in local vendors and for availing services of electricians, plumbers and other technicians. “The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore, and it is secured with a 4.5 rating and is currently used by 5,000 users. We have delivered 18,000 services through it,” they claimed.

The second app came in handy for people to purchase essential commodities and eatables during the lockdown. It helped many vendors generate business in the past four months, the brother said, adding that it enabled 11 artisans find livelihood. Customers are charged Rs 25 for delivery of products bought on this application.

“Solomon won the ‘Intinta Innovator’ award constituted by the Telangana government for inventing Lovely Smart Home and Local Online in 2019 and 2020, respectively. He received certificates of appreciation and mementos from District Collector Bharati Hollikeri. The two engineering graduates are talented and are setting examples to youngsters in becoming entrepreneurs instead of remaining employees,” District Science Officer S Madhu Babu remarked.

Kamalakar got his M.Tech from an engineering college in Hyderabad in 2014 and worked with various organisations including Microsoft before returning to Bellampalli in 2018. Solomon pursued the Masters degree from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology in 2019 and joined his brother the same year.

