Bench seeks more details on detainees in Telangana

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:36 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Wednesday directed the Telangana Police to produce the remand copy of arrest of detainees Nalamasa Krishna of Telangana Praja Front and Maddileti of TVV Student Organisation. The Bench was dealing with a habeas corpus petition filed by the family members challenging their illegal detention on Tuesday. The police submitted that the detainees were remanded before the Judicial Magistrate, Gadwal. The Bench found the details produced before them as inadequate and adjourned the case to Thursday for further details.

Secretariat case adjourned

The same Bench inconclusively heard the public interest litigation case pertaining to the demolition of Secretariat by the government. A batch of writ pleas was filed by Professor PL Vishweswara Rao, Revanth Reddy, Member of Parliament, and others challenging the demolition of the existing Secretariat. Additional Advocate General Ramchandra Rao submitted additional material to the court substantiating the reasons for the demolition. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the government was wasting public exchequer and the existing structure could be modified for efficient utilisation. The bench adjourned the matter to October 21 for further hearing.

Contempt case

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram directed IAS officer Dana Kishore, who was present in the court, to provide a list of all the authorities who effected the building regulation scheme. The judge dispensed with the presence of the IAS officer. A contempt case was filed by Kotha Ravinder and five others of Siddipet alleging wilful violation of orders passed by the court. The Bench adjourned the case by two weeks for further hearing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.