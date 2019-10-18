Bench unhappy with police over arrest procedure in Telangana

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: In yet another case of procedural violation in arrest by police, a two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, expressed dissatisfaction against them and pointed out to the insensitivity of Judicial Magistrate towards the remand procedure. The Bench was dealing with a habeas corpus plea questioning illegal detention of Nalamasa Krishna of Telangana Praja Front and Maddileti of TVV Student Organisation. The police filed an arrest report as directed. Pointing out to procedural violations in the arrest, the Bench stressed that arresting a person involved interference with personal liberty and that procedure was to be strictly followed. The Chief Justice remarked, “the Judicial Magistrate has acted mechanically in remanding the detenues, the arrest report on its face is fault”. Special Government Pleader Santosh while admitting that there were procedural violations argued that the arrest was legal as the detainees were taken into judicial custody. At his request, the Bench adjourned the case to Monday.

Health officials told to comply with orders

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy dealt with a contempt case filed by Alluri Sudhakar and four others against the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. The petitioners contended that the Director had wilfully violated an earlier order of the court. The court had directed the authorities to consider the petitioners for multiple posts of Health Assistant. The judge directed the authorities to comply with orders and adjourned the case to Monday.

