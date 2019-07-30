Benedict Cumberbatch joins voice cast of ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’

By | Published: 10:27 am

Los Angeles: Benedict Cumberbatch is lending his voice to “The Tiger Who Came to Tea”, an animated adaptation of the children’s classic. The book by Judith Kerr is getting a small-screen treatment by UK’s Channel 4, reported Variety.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be playing a small part in bringing Judith Kerr’s timeless children’s classic to the screen for another generation to enjoy,” Cumberbatch said. First published in 1968, the book follows the story of a tiger who arrives unannounced at a family home and goes on to eat and drink everything in sight.

The Lupus Films-produced movie also stars Tamsin Greig, David Oyelowo, David Walliams, and Paul Whitehouse. Cumberbatch will voice the family’s father, Greig will lend her voice to the mother, and Oyelowo will voice play the tiger.

Whitehouse will play the milkman and Walliams will act as the narrator. Seven-year-old newcomer Clara Ross, who is making her TV debut, will play Sophie. Robin Shaw is attached to direct with Ruth Fielding producing. The film will be a part of the British broadcaster’s Christmas slate.