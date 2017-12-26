Beneficiaries in Telangana give thumbs up to 2BHK scheme

By | Published: 12:02 am 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: In a major support for the State government’s double bedroom housing project, beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) are contributing their subsidy amount towards initial payment for 2BHK houses. As a result, beneficiaries will receive 2BHK house at free of cost.

The Central government has already released Rs 504.5 crore of Rs 2,857.5 crore allocated for Telangana State under PMAY.

According to senior officials from the Telangana State Housing Corporation Limited (TSHCL), several beneficiaries who have been identified under PMAY have voluntarily contributed the Central financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh each as the initial investment for the State government’s prestigious 2BHK programme.

“Around one lakh households in 111 locations within Greater Hyderabad limits have given their consent for using financial assistance given for the Central government’s project towards beneficiary contribution for the 2BHK scheme,” said Venkat, a superintending engineer from TSHCL.

He further added that most of such applicantions have come from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits which is the executing authority of the scheme.

Speaking to Telangana Today, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said: “An increasing number of people are opting for the 2BHK scheme in GHMC area. This only goes to show the trust people have in the State government. Even the Central government is confident about 2BHK project and hence, allowing people to use the financial assistance for State government projects.”

There is no other State government which is taking up a housing scheme on such a large magnitude. Telangana is the only State to have introduced 2BHK scheme in the country on such a large scale. “As of now we are taking up the housing project on a war-footing basis,” Reddy said. The State government has sanctioned the construction of 1,89,879 double bedroom housing units, under the PMAY-Housing for All mission.