Benefit from high-quality courses at Aachen University

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:31 am 11:42 pm

Aachen is the westernmost city of Germany, which sits on the borders of Belgium and The Netherlands. Also called the tri-border region with diverse cultural and linguistic influences, Aachen is about an hour’s drive or a train ride away from Cologne and not far away from Maastricht and Brussels; located between the large national parks of the Eifel and the Ardennes. Established in 1870, RWTH Aachen is the largest technical university in Germany located in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. In Germany, there are 11 universities to hold the title of the “Universities of Excellence.” RWTH Aachen University is one among the 11 universities.

Spread across 620 acres of land, the university campus is divided into two areas, namely Midtown and Melaten. RWTH Aachen University or Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen is a research university with more than 45,000 students enrolled in 144 study programmes. The university offers an undergraduate degree programme, postgraduate degree programme, and doctoral level programmes.

With its 260 institutes in nine faculties, RWTH Aachen University is among the leading European scientific and research institutions. The university includes a number of subjects that are categorised into 9 faculties: Faculty of Arts and Humanities; Faculty of Architecture; Faculty of Civil Engineering; Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Sciences; Faculty of Mechanical Engineering; Faculty of Medicine; Faculty of Business and Economics; Faculty of Georesources; and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering.

Every year, numerous international students and scientists come to the university to benefit from its high-quality courses and excellent facilities, both of which are recognised at an international level. About 12,000 people with an international background, from more than 125 countries, currently study, research, teach, and work at RWTH Aachen.

The university has a number of institutes that provide practical knowledge, workshops, guest lectures, and industrial visits. Some of the well-known institutes are the Institute for Applied Ecology, Institute for Laser Technology, and the Institute for Production Technology.

Given the relevance of RWTH Aachen University’s research strengths for India, India plays a significant role in the international strategy of RWTH Aachen University. Flagship projects and initiatives are the Strategic Partnership with RWTH’s “Sister University”, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, as well as the Indo-German Centre for Sustainability (IGCS) at IIT Madras.

With its office in New Delhi, RWTH Aachen University strengthens its networks in the Indo-German academic community, supports India-related activities in science and administration, and increases the visibility of RWTH Aachen University in India.

RWTH Aachen University is ranked #179 in Best Global Universities, #77 in Best Global Universities in Europe, #11 in Best Global Universities in Germany. Subject Rankings include: #171 in Biology and Biochemistry; #232 in Cardiac and Cardiovascular Systems; #67 in Chemistry (tie); #256 in Clinical Medicine (tie); #207 in Computer Science; #245 in Electrical and Electronic Engineering; #92 in Engineering (tie); #313 in Environment/Ecology (tie); #83 in Materials Science (tie); #154 in Mathematics (tie); #45 in Mechanical Engineering; #292 in Molecular Biology and Genetics (tie); #185 in Neuroscience and Behaviour (tie); #239 in Oncology; #77 in Physics (tie); #161 in Surgery (tie).

RWTH Aachen University has educated several notable individuals including Nobel laureate Peter Debye known for the Debye model and Debye relaxation; Helmut Zahn and his team of the Institute for Textile Chemistry who were the first to synthesise insulin in 1963; B J Habibie, the third President of Indonesia; and Franz Josef Och, the chief architect of Google Translate.

(The article has been written with inputs from Ms Linda Oecknick, EU Consulting!)

