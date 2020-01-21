Benelli announces Imperiale Raiders Club

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Instilling pure passion and unanimity amongst Imperiale customers, Benelli India has announced the Imperiale Raiders Club for the new generation of riders. The announcement comes after the launch of bike Imperiale 400.

Labelled as Blue-Blooded Riders, the Imperiale owners are brought under a single platform to offer them an ultimate riding experience, thus celebrating oneness clubbed with great pride of owning an Imperiale.

Vikas Jhabakh, managing director, Benelli India, said, “With the launch of Imperiale Raiders, we aim to bring a community of like-minded riders who crave to explore undiscovered India, under one roof.”

