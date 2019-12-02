Benelli launched its second exclusive showroom at Nagole in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: Premium bikes player Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group on Monday launched its second exclusive Benelli showroom in Hyderabad at Nagole.

The dealership- Gooncha Motors- has the full range of Benelli superbikes available in India. They include Benelli Imperiale 400 (Rs 1.69 lakh), Leoncino 250 (Rs 2.5 lakh), TNT 300 (Rs 2.99 lakh), 302R (Rs 3.1 lakh), Leoncino 500 (Rs 4.79 lakh), TRK 502 (Rs 5.1 lakh), TRK 502X (Rs 5.5 lakh) and TNT 600i (Rs 6.2 lakh).

Deliveries of the Imperiale 400 have begun. Customers can book Imperiale 400 with a minimum booking amount of Rs 4000.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “The employees at Benelli – LB Nagar in Hyderabad are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service, spare parts and customer service, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress free ownership experience.”

The showroom also hs merchandise and accessories. Motorcycle customisation will also be introduced in India in a phased manner, he said.

