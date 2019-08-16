Bengal BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son rams car into wall, arrested

By | Published: 2:15 pm

Kolkata: BJP Rajya Sabha lawmaker Roopa Ganguly’s son was arrested by Kolkata police after he rammed his car into a wall late on Thursday night. Ganguly’s son Akash Mukherjee was behind the wheels when his car crashed into a wall in Golf Green area of the city.

“Car driven by Akash Mukherjee, son of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly somehow lost control and dashed a wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club. He sustained minor injuries. Local police took charge of the involved vehicle along with the driver,” said police.

Mukherjee will be produced in court today by the Jadavpur Police and further investigation in the case is ongoing.