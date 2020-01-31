Bengali community celebrates Basant Panchami with gusto

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Bengalee Cultural Association celebrated Saraswati Puja 2020 on the occasion of Basant Panchami at their office premises in Masab Tank.The event also witnessed the inauguration of the annual souvenir of the Bengalee Cultural Association with the cover page painted by member Sujata Pan, designed and conceptualised by Dr Trisheetaa Tej under the guidance of Siddhartha Roy.

The book is a culmination of the community’s rich culture and thoughts that

should be further shared with the next generation. A lunch bhog was organised post the puja which was relished by all. Saraswati puja marks the beginning of student life so several parents along with their kids performed the ‘Hathe Khori’ (aksharabhyasam) rituals to commemorate the day.

