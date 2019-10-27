Bengaluru-based fraudster arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Detective Department, Hyderabad arrested a person on charges of misusing Know Your Customer (KYC) documents collected from the public.

The arrested person was identified as Nemalapalli Sreedhar (25), a resident of Kukatpally and a native of Bengaluru.

Avinash Mohanty, DCP, Detective Department, said the suspect worked with a firm called Calibehr and later with Axis Securities in Bengaluru. The companies dealt with State Bank of India and Axis bank credit cards. During his tenure with Axis Securities, the suspect kept some applications of customers which contained documents like ID proof and address proof along with photos of customers who applied for credit cards.

“Using the documents, he applied for credit cards and furnished his house address for delivery of the cards. He thus procured seven credit cards, using which he made purchases of gold, other expensive articles and a Royal Enfield motorcycle, spending Rs 12.66 lakh in all,” said Mohanty.

SBI officials who came across the fraud approached the Cyber Crime police, after which Sreedhar was arrested.

