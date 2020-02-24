Bengaluru-based sports school ropes in Pullela Gopichand as mentor

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy at The Sport School, a Bengaluru-based sports facility, roped in national badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand as its mentor. The Sports School will accommodate sports disciplines like badminton, cricket, tennis and football at the 25-acre facility. It will also avail the services of Gopichand to nurture talent.

Dr Chenraj, the chairman of The Sports School, also revealed that they are planning to expand the facilities to Hyderabad, north eastern States and Mumbai in the coming years.

“Our dream is to produce world class athletes giving focus on education as well. With Gopichand mentoring our trainees, we are marching in the right direction. In next one year to 18 months, we will open our facilities in Hyderabad as well,” he said.

Olympian Anup Sridhar lauded Gopichand’s contribution to the Indian badminton and said he is the perfect role model. “According to me, he is one of the best coaches in the world. With limited resources, he produced champions. He is a perfect role model and this is a historic day for us. With his valuable inputs, we are confident of producing champions. We have a large pool of talent and if nurtured, we can be super power in badminton like China,” he said.

Gopi hints at mentoring post 2020 Olympics

Meanwhile, Gopichand hinted that he will be more into mentoring than coaching after the 2020 Olympic Games. Having started coaching in 2004, he has produced Olympic medallists in PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal and he hinted at shifting his focus to create an ecosystem with top-class coaches and athletes sharing the common knowledge.

“The presence of an ecosystem is crucial for the development of the sport. Now, we have facilities and the game has grown since a few years. We need are a large pool of qualified coaches. Post 2020 Olympics will see the knowledge being shared among coaches and setting up an ecosystem that will work on all aspects of the game to help India bring out more players with world class quality,” he added.

He also said that the physical literacy is crucial for any country to become a sporting nation and India is marching towards it. “In our country, education and sports should go hand in hand. I am a big advocate of this and to see facilities like The Sports School, where education of the athletes is also given equal importance, is a great opportunity for every kid who wants to do well in both sports and academics,” he added.

