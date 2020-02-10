Bengaluru retain PBL title in style

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Bengaluru Raptors became the first team in the history of Premier Badminton League (PBL) to defend the title as they defeated first-time finalists North Eastern Warriors 4-2 in a pulsating final, at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Sunday.

The scores were tied at 2-all after the first three matches. Raptors won their first match through B Sai Praneeth in the men’s singles before Warriors’ men’s doubles pair of Bodin Isara and Lee Yong-dae.

won their Trump to put their side in 2-1 lead. However, fancied Tai Tzu Ying faced little problems in dispatching Michelli Li to draw level at 2-all. It was then left to the experienced mixed doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won, who were playing their Trump match, to seal the tie. They didn’t disappoint as they staved off a stiff resistance from Krishna Prasad Garaga and Kim Ha-na to record a 15-14, 14- 15,15-12 in the fourth match of the tie, sending the Raptors’ dugout into celebrations.

Earlier, World Championship bronze medallist Sai Praneeth rallied from a game down to put the Raptors ahead defeating World No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu 14-15, 15-9, 15-3. The World No.11 Indian, who was off-colour in the semifinal against Pune 7 Aces, put up a much-improved performance. After losing the first game, Sai Praneeth found his rhythm and maneuvered the shuttle well in the second. He won a 39-shot rally to set the tone. He coupled his smashes with delicate touches at the net to good effect. He opened up a two-point lead at 8-6 before stretching it to 14-9. The third game saw Sai Praneeth demolish the Hong Kong player. He took a commanding 11-0 lead. With the crowd rallying behind him, the Indian finished the contest in no time. Speaking after his match, Sai Praneeth said, “It was a good win for us. I was under pressure after losing the match yesterday (Saturday). But once I got first few points I played my natural game. We got very little time to recover with back-to-back matches.”

Warriors bagged double points when their men’s doubles pair of Isara and Lee Yong Dae won their Trump match against Raptors’ Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro in a thriller with 15-11, 13-15, 15-14 scoreline. After winning a game each, the decider turned out to be a nail-biter with Raptors’ pair taking crucial three point lead at 12-9. But they squandered the advantage with service errors that saw Warriors draw level at 13-all. Raptors were on the match point at 14-13 but a service error from the experienced Saputro leveled the scores. Saputro was once again was at the fault as he return the serve into net on the final point that saw Warriors take 2-1 lead.

But Tai Tzu drew level for Raptors defeating World No. 10 Li 15-9, 15-12 in straight sets. The World No.2 Tai Tzu cruised to a comfortable win in the first game. But Warriors’ Li from Canada gave a tough fight for the deceptive queen Tai Tzu taking lead at 9-8 for the first time. But the fancied Tai Tzu drew level at 10-all and went ahead at 14-11 before clinching the battle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .