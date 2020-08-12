Bengaluru riots: Hyderabad CP asks officers to be alert

By | Published: 10:59 pm 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday held a video conference with all senior police officers following the violence in Bengaluru. He asked the City Police social media unit to monitor and update senior officers on any derogatory posts immediately. “In case of any exigency, the response time should be less than 10 minutes to reach the spot,” he said, adding that all senior officers should reach the spot and utilise all available resources to keep the situation under control and peaceful.

Anjani Kumar said all SHOs and Additional Inspectors should be present round the clock in the police station with the Divisional ACP also to be present in the Zone through the night. “We have zero tolerance to communal situations. There will be no jurisdiction to any police station during a crisis. All nearby officers, Blue Colt teams and patrol cars should reach the spot as early as possible,” he said.

Also read KTR urges netizens to be responsible

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday warned people against posting inappropriate and inflammatory content on social media in view of the violence in Bengaluru.

“As you are aware, a malicious social media post has led to violence in Bengaluru resulting in loss of life and property. Do not post or circulate inappropriate content on social media which is likely to adversely affect public order and peace in the society,” Sajjanar said, adding that the Cyberabad Police were on the lookout for unsocial elements circulating malicious content on social media.

“All the senior officers and Station House Officers have been instructed to register specific cases in every such instance and initiate strong and stringent action against such offenders without fail,” Sajjanar said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .