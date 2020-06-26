Bengaluru, the hotspot for drug peddlers

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: It is not Goa, but Bengaluru that has now become the hotspot for drug peddlers from Hyderabad to smuggle in cocaine. In the last one year, the Prohibition and Excise Department busted four drug rackets, interestingly all which had links with Nigerian nationals staying in Bengaluru.

Apart from the Nigerian nationals, a Palestine and Omani national were also arrested by Excise officials on charges of attempting to smuggle drugs from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

All the four gangs that were nabbed were found to have purchased cocaine from Nigerians operating from Bengaluru. A few days ago, Excise officials nabbed two businessmen from the city on charges of smuggling cocaine from Bengaluru after securing an inter-State travel pass from the Hyderabad City Police to ‘sell face masks’ during the lockdown. The two were caught when an Excise team intercepted their car at Trimulgherry and 54 grams of cocaine which they said was purchased from a Nigerian identified as Mike in Bengaluru.

Excise officials said earlier, most of the peddlers were known to head to Goa for such deals. But of late, several gangs were found to be purchasing cocaine from Nigerians in Bengaluru and smuggling the same into the city to sell to clients here.

Mike, who was arrested by the city police five years ago, had sold the 54 grams of cocaine to the duo for Rs 2 lakh. Investigation revealed that Mike, who used to stay in Tolichowki, had shifted base to Bengaluru and was now operating from there with help from agents.

“We are keeping a constant vigil on persons smuggling drugs from other cities to Hyderabad and are arresting them as well,” Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N Anji Reddy said.

Constant surveillance also helped enforcement agencies nab a couple for selling drugs in July last year. A trap was laid against the couple for over five months after arresting their two associates.

Rachakonda cops arrest 129 peddlers in 53 cases in four years

The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team (SOT) booked 53 drug related cases and arrested 129 drug peddlers in the last four years.

In a note issued in connection with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, SOT officials said in the last four years, from 2017 to till date, they had booked 53 cases, including nine so far in 2020. They arrested 129 persons, including seven foreigners, all Nigerians.

According to the SOT officials, 378 grams cocaine, 2,025 kg of marijuana, 25 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) blots, 598 grams of heroin and other drugs were seized in the last four years.

Apart from this, officials seized Rs 9.3 lakh, 38 cars and six two-wheelers. The suspects along with the seized material were handed over to the police stations concerned and further remanded in judicial custody.

“For prevention of illicit trafficking of narcotic drug and psychotropic substance in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, the Special Operations Team is actively conducting raids, laying traps and subsequently busting the contraband drug rackets,” said Mahesh Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda, adding that they were initiating appropriate action against drug peddlers and racketeers.

Of the 53 cases, four cases booked in 2017 and 2018 ended in conviction, while the remaining are pending in court.

“Further, during these four years so far, the Preventive Detention Act was involved against 26 drug peddlers to stop them from involving in such illegal activities in future,” the Commissioner said.

Inter-State drug racket busted, 7 arrested in Hyderabad

The Rachakonda SOT along with the Abdullapurmet police busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested seven persons at Pedda Amberpet here on Friday. They seized 81 kgs of marijuana, cash, two cars and other material, all put together worth Rs 30 lakh from them.

Officials said the peddlers were transporting the contraband from Dharakonda of Visakhapatnam agency to Rajasthan via road in cars. The arrested persons are N Jagan (29) from Suryapet district, K Murali (25), from Thurkayamjal, V.Sai (21) from Suryapet district, M.Vinod (24) from Suryapet, N.Sudhakar (27) from Suryapet, V.Jithendar (33) from Nalgonda and Anup Kumar (27) from Bowenpally. The absconding persons are Raju (35) from Dharakonda in AP and Rakesh (27) Rajasthan.

According to the police, the gang members are close friends and earlier involved in similar offences like illegally transporting marijuana from the agencies in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. They have been actively peddling drugs since two years for easy money.

“They packed the drugs in sachets and concealed them under the seats and boot of the cars. They were transporting it to Hyderabad to further sell them to customers here for higher rates,” said Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

