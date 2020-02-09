Bengaluru win Pro-Am event held in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: Professional C Muniyappa of Bengaluru led his team to victory at the Pro-Am event of the Vooty & Haldi Presents Golconda Masters Golf Championship, powered by Telangana Tourism, here on Sunday.

Muniyappa’s team comprised of amateurs Mr. Ashwani Chaloo, Mr. Pankaj Sharma and Mr. Neeraj Sharma and posted a score of 47.

Pune-based professional Udayan Mane and his team comprising of amateurs Mr. K Prithvi Reddy, Mr. Govindh Singh and Mr. R S Rawal were the runners-up at the Pro-Am with a score of 52.5.

The prize for the longest drive on hole no. 14 went to G Sanjay Chowdary who landed it at a distance of 333 yards.

The contest for the Incredible India closest to the pin on hole no. 7 was won by Anish Reddy Koduru who landed it within four feet and five inches of the pin.

Md Faheem won the contest for the straightest drive on hole no. 5. His drive landed within three inches from the line in the centre of the fairway.

